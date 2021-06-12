On Saturday afternoon the EURO match between Denmark and Finland took a heartbreaking turn when a player collapsed on the field.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen stumbled to the ground in clear distress. Medical personnel raced to Eriksen’s side and immediately started chest compressions in a clear sign that something was horribly wrong.

After performing chest compressions on Eriksen, paramedics stretchered him off the field. Immediate details of his condition were not known, but UEFA announced positive news a few minutes later.

According to a statement from UEFA, paramedics transferred Eriksen to the hospital and he has been stabilized.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” the statement read.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.”

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

The Danish soccer federation announced Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further medical examinations.

It’s incredibly good news that fans were pleading for after they watched Eriksen collapse near the end of the first half. UEFA announced the suspension of the match between Denmark and Finland following his collapse.

We wish Christian Eriksen and his family all the best as he continues to recover.