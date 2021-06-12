UEFA Getting Crushed After Comment From Denmark’s Coach

On Saturday afternoon, the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Danish star Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field.

Paramedics rushed to his side and performed life-saving CPR and transported him to a local hospital. Just over an hour after watching their teammate collapse on the field, Denmark’s players allegedly agreed to re-start the game.

UEFA released a statement saying the decision to re-start the game came from the players. “Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC),” the statement read.

The game eventually re-started, with Finland scoring the only goal of the game in the second half en route to a 1-0 win. After the game, Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand made an interesting comment.

He said UEFA only gave the players two options to play the game.

“We had two options to play the game [today] or tomorrow at 12pm and everyone agreed to play today,” he said.

He made it clear the team would have opted not to play the game today or tomorrow if given the chance.

“You can’t play a game with such feelings,” he said. “We tried to win. It was incredible they managed to go out and try to play the second half.”

UEFA took some heat after his comments. The soccer federation made it seem like the players opted to play the game. However, it seems like they didn’t have a choice in the end.