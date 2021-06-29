Ukraine Soccer Player Suffers Gruesome Injury Against Sweden

On Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 Euro Championship rolled on with two pivotal Round of 16 matchups on the slate.

In the early window, England and Germany faced off in a matchup of two heavyweights. The two sides entered halftime in a 0-0 tie, but England finally broke through with two goals in the second half en route to a 2-0 win.

The second game of the afternoon also entered halftime tied. Ukraine broke through first, but Sweden equalized just a few minutes later. After both sides failed to find a goal in the second half the match went to extra time.

That’s where things got a little ugly. During the first period of extra time, Ukraine’s Artem Besedin came into the game and suffered a very unfortunate injury just a few minutes later.

Besedin attempted to track down a pass from a teammate when Sweden’s Marcus Danielsson met him with a studs up challenge. Danielsson’s foot caught Besedin right on the knee and caused his leg to hyperextend.

A photo shows just how much Besedin’s knee bent in the wrong direction.

KNEES DO NOT BEND THAT WAY pic.twitter.com/CL0ZJnQbSx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 29, 2021

Danielsson initially received a yellow card for the challenge. However, after the referee reviewed the play, he received a red card and was ejected from the game.

Besedin was understandably unable to remain in the game after suffering the gruesome leg injury.

Sweden and Ukraine are tied 1-1 in extra time.