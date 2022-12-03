United States Eliminated From World Cup With 3-1 Loss To The Netherlands: Fans React

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of United States of America during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States will have to wait until 2026 to get a crack at winning the World Cup. On Saturday, the USMNT lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Christian Pulisic had a chance in the first few minutes to score a goal, but Andries Noppert made a great save in a one-on-one situation.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, didn't squander their golden opportunities in the first half. Memphis Depay scored a goal in the 10th minute to give his squad an early lead.

Then, right before the end of the first half, Daley Blind scored in stoppage time to give the Netherlands a 2-0 advantage.

Haji Wright scored in the 76th minute to give the United States some life, but Denzel Dumfries responded with a goal of his own just five minutes later.

Although this was a disappointing finish to the World Cup for the USMNT, there's still a lot to like about the future of this program.

"#USMNT should hold their heads high," Drew Moor said. "Great run, great fight. So excited to see what the future holds."

"Four years to find a striker for the 2026 run on home soil," Jeff Borzello tweeted.

"By far the most skilled USA team I can remember," Brian Holland wrote. "Bright future."

Of course, some people are frustrated with Gregg Berhalter.

"Gregg go jump on a second-division job in Norway," Jason La Canfora said. "Be gone. Biggest problem - does anyone think US Soccer could/would actually conduct a legit manager search? Or just another sham/inside job? Either way get him away from this team ASAP."

The United States were the youngest remaining team in the 2022 World Cup.

Time will tell if the USMNT can make the right adjustments before 2026. If so, this team could do some damage on home soil.