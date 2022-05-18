US Soccer Announces Major Equal Pay Agreement

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The United States Soccer Federation, the United States Women's National Team Players Association and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association have agreed to a historic collective bargaining agreement.

This deal was announced on Wednesday. It will achieve "true equal pay," giving players on the men's and women's national teams identical compensation for all competitions, including the World Cup.

The collective bargaining agreement that was agreed upon will run through 2028.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone released a statement on this massive achievement.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” Cone said. “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

This deal makes U.S. Soccer the first Federation in the world to equalize World Cup prize money awarded to the USWNT and USMNT.

Additionally, U.S. Soccer will share a portion of its "broadcast, partner and sponsorship revenue" that's divided equally between the two clubs.

USWNT player Becky Sauerbrunn, who also happens to be the USWNTPA President, hopes this agreement will also improve the quality of their training facilities.

"We hope that this agreement and its historic achievements in not only providing for equal pay but also in improving the training and playing environment for National Team players will similarly serve as the foundation for continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad," Sauerbrunn said.

The full details regarding this collective bargaining agreement can be found here.