U.S. Coach Offers New Update On Christian Pulisic

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kieran Trippier of England, Christian Pulisic of USA during the World Cup match between England v USA at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Every fan of the United States men's national team held their breath when Christian Pulisic went down with an injury on Tuesday against Iran. Fortunately, the attacking midfielder dodged a major injury.

It has been confirmed that Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic contusion. He suffered the injury when he scored a goal in the 38th minute.

On Friday, USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter issued an update on Pulisic's status.

Berhalter said Pulisic's chances of playing are "pretty good" heading into the knockout stage of the World Cup.

"We're going to see him on the training field today," Berhalter said. "What I think is, it looks pretty good, but we'll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that."

Pulisic told ESPN's Sam Borden that he plans on suiting up against the Netherlands this Saturday. It's unclear how many minutes he'll get to play.

"I'm going to do everything in my power, with this staff and medical team, to make sure that however long I can be out on that field, I'll be out there giving my 110 percent no matter what," Pulisic said.

Saturday's match between the Netherlands and the United States will begin at 10 a.m. ET on FOX.