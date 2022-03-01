U.S. Soccer Announces Significant New Media Deal

Fans of United States soccer are in for a treat. Turner Sports has agreed to an eight-year deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation that’ll begin in 2023.

TNT, TBS and HBO Max will be the exclusive home for women’s and men’s matches. This includes World Cup qualifiers, friendlies and the SheBelieves Cup.

This deal with Turner Sports is reportedly worth $200 million.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone released a statement on this partnership with Turner Sports. She sounds very optimistic about the future of soccer in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Turner Sports at this amazing time for soccer in the United States,” Parlow Cone said. “During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women’s and Men’s National Teams.”

US Soccer is coming to Turner Sports and HBO Max 🇺🇸 An eight-year deal brings select @USMNT, @USWNT games to TNT, TBS and HBO Max beginning in 2023 https://t.co/eNzPX2hRpf pic.twitter.com/92mFWvrJJP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

HBO Max, TNT and TBS are expected to broadcast more than 20 United States soccer games per year.

With soccer growing in the United States at a steady rate, this partnership with Turner Sports should help attract more people to the sport.

The timing of this announcement is also ideal. The United States men’s team is currently competing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.