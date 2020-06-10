U.S. Soccer Has Reportedly Decided On National Anthem Rule

This week, the U.S. Soccer Federation held a meeting to decide whether or not it would repeal its policy regarding the national anthem. Back in 2017, a policy was enforced to prevent players from kneeling during the anthem.

Alex Morgan shared a statement from the U.S. Soccer Athlete Council that expressed the athletes desire to peacefully protest without any consequences. Fortunately for the reigning World Cup champions, the board of directors granted their wish.

According to soccer insider Grant Wahl, the board of directors voted on Tuesday to repeal the rule that prevented players from kneeling during the national anthem.

Though an official statement hasn’t been released just yet, the final decision from the board isn’t all that shocking. Sports teams around the world are starting to loosen their regulations when it comes to what athletes should or shouldn’t do during the anthem.

Breaking: US Soccer board of directors did vote yesterday to repeal the 2017 rule preventing players from kneeling during the national anthem. Board is expected to issue a statement. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 10, 2020

Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem in 2016 when the United States faced Thailand. She received plenty of backlash for that decision, and the policy that required players to stand happened mainly because of that incident.

While there was plenty of division when this situation occurred four years ago, the circumstances have changed by a decent amount. Athletes are using their platforms now more than ever to fight against social injustice.

We’ll see if any members of the United States women’s national team have anything to say about the board of directors’ decision.