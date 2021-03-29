The United States men’s soccer program has disappointed on the global level as of late and that did not change on Sunday night.

The Americans missed out on a chance to qualify for the Summer Olympics on Sunday night, falling to Honduras in a qualifying match.

U.S. soccer fell to Honduras, 2-1, on Sunday evening.

This is the third straight time that the Americans have failed to qualify for the Olympics.

The U.S. Men's Under-23s lose to Honduras, failing to qualify for the Summer Olympics for the third straight time. The deciding goal (via @Concacaf):pic.twitter.com/xCE4FEDeYA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2021

Steven Goff, a soccer writer for the Washington Post, summed up the state of the soccer program and the Olympics.

“In the time the USA has missed the Olympics, Honduras has been a quarterfinalist and semifinalist at the Summer Games. Mexico won 2012 gold medal,” he tweeted.

“USA women will seek their fifth gold medal this summer. USA men’s U23s go dormant while senior national team (full of young stars unavailable for Olympic qualifying) dives into busy summer and fall.”

USA women will seek their fifth gold medal this summer. USA men's U23s go dormant while senior national team (full of young stars unavailable for Olympic qualifying) dives into busy summer and fall. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) March 29, 2021

The Olympics are not the biggest stage for international soccer, but it’s still a sign that the men have a ways to go to competing with the world’s best at all levels.