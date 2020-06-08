US Soccer Reportedly Considering A Change To National Anthem Rule

Kneeling for the national anthem hasn’t just been an NFL issue. It’s been one within U.S. Soccer, too.

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem before a 2016 match against Thailand. She did so to show support for then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Rapinoe, 34, knelt several more times, including before matches with her club team, OL Reign.

The U.S. Soccer Federation then passed a bylaw in 2017, making it a requirement for players to stand during the national anthem.

Policy 604-1, which was passed in 2017, states: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

ESPN is now reporting that U.S. Soccer is considering a change to its policy.

From the report:

At the urging of USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone, the board will meet via conference call Tuesday to discuss the policy, sources said. The board probably will take a formal vote Friday. If the board votes to repeal the policy, it would take effect immediately, but it would still have to be voted on at the next annual general meeting, scheduled to take place in February or March. At that point, the National Council could either back the repeal or vote to keep the policy in place.

A USSF spokesman reportedly confirmed that the policy is under consideration.

At this point, we can probably expect it to be repealed, at least for now.