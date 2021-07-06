U.S. Women’s National Team Addresses The National Anthem

Prior to last night’s Olympic send-off match between the United States and Mexico, 98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré performed the national anthem.

DuPré used a harmonica to give his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It was a touching performance, but unfortunately it came with some controversy.

Soccer fans around the country thought the U.S. Women’s soccer team turned their backs to DuPré while he was performing. On Monday night, the team issued a response to that rumor.

The U.S. Women’s soccer team claims that its players were looking at the flag pole at the end of the stadium.

“To be clear, no one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem,” the U.S. women’s soccer team said in a statement. “Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.”

The team also showed footage of each player thanking DuPré after the game was over.

“This is respect. Each and every player waited for their opportunity to come up to Pete post-game before getting on the bus, said hello, thanked him and signed his ball,” the U.S. Women’s soccer team wrote.

The U.S. defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday night. Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heat and Carli Lloyd all recorded goals in this match.

Now, the U.S. Women’s soccer team will turn their attention over to the Tokyo Olympics.