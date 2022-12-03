USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks on as he adjusts his Captains arm band during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result.

At the end of the interview, Pulisic had a heartfelt message for all the fans who supported the USMNT this World Cup.

"Thank you guys so much for all the support," Pulisic said. "It really meant a lot of us. We're sorry. We wanted it so bad, and I hope we gave you some kind of excitement and showed you what this country is about, what this team is about. So just thank you guys."

This was a disappointing finish for the USMNT, but there's a lot to be excited about moving forward.

Pulisic lived up to the hype this World Cup, Matt Turner was sharp from start to finish, and the core of this team is still awfully young.

All that being said, the USMNT will have to wait until 2026 to get another crack at the World Cup.