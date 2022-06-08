USMNT Star Christian Pulisic's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 06: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts to a goal during the final round qualifying match against Panama for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Orlando City Stadium on October 6, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A strong argument can be made that Christian Pulisic is one of the most popular soccer players in the United States, and rightfully so. That being said, he's probably not going to win over many fans with his new haircut.

On Wednesday, a photo of Pulisic's new hairdo surfaced on Twitter. He's sporting blond hair on top with a skin fade on the side.

Let's just say fans are quite surprised by this look.

"I'm too stunned to even think of any jokes," one fan responded.

Another fan replied, "Did he lose a bet?"

Pulisic, 23, recently made headlines for calling out the Cincinnati fan base after the United States men's national team faced Morocco in an international friendly.

“I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, if I’m being completely honest,” Pulisic said after the match.

Now, Pulisic's new hairstyle is a hot topic of conversation when it comes to U.S. Soccer.