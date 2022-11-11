USWNT Made Unfortunate History On Thursday Night

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 12: The United States celebrate a goal by Trinity Rodman #14 (C-L) during the second half against Uzbekistan at Subaru Park on April 12, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The USWNT has hit a bit of a mini-skid during its series of friendlies in preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

In fact, with tonight's 2-1 loss to Germany, the USWNT made the kind of history you don't want to make.

The defeat was the third in a row for the American women, who have now lost three-straight matches for the first time since 1993.

After winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship in July, the USWNT swept a pair of friendlies against Nigeria in early September.

Unfortunately, they've been 0-fer since then, losing 2-1 to England on Oct. 7, 2-0 to Spain on Oct. 11 and 2-1 tonight.

The good news for the Americans is these games don't count. The team is still working in some of its younger generation of potential stars, and a number of mainstay veterans are not with the team at the moment due to injury.

The Women's World Cup doesn't begin until July 2023. There is plenty of time for things to get sorted out before then.

In the meantime, the USWNT will look to snap its losing streak in a rematch with Germany on Sunday.