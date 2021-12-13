USWNT Star Alex Morgan Reacts To Getting Traded

Alex Morgan is officially headed to Southern California, where she originally is from.

Morgan got traded from the Orlando Pride to the San Diego Wave, as the latter team will begin playing in the National Women’s Soccer League next season.

Morgan is ecstatic about the move and sees herself staying in San Diego to finish her career.

“I think something I’m really excited about is that I’ve made a long-term commitment to this club,” she told The Associated Press. “I see myself being in San Diego through my playing career. I see my family settling down in San Diego.”

The addition of the Wave will bring the league to 12 teams for next season. Morgan was also one of the original NWSL original players when it launched in 2013.

She spent three seasons in Portland before joining Orlando.

Morgan has also spent time on the U.S. Women’s National Team and is one of their best players. She won back-to-back World Cup titles in both 2015 and 2019 and has 115 career goals in 190 matches with the United States.