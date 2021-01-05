USWNT Star Alex Morgan Releases Statement On Her Status

USWNT star Alex Morgan had unfortunate news to announce this Tuesday afternoon involving her family.

It turns out that Morgan and her family contracted COVID-19 while in California for the holidays. She released a statement on her family moments ago on social media.

“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year.”

Morgan recently revealed that she’s returning to the Orlando Pride for 2021.

After spending the first half of the 2020-21 season with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League, Morgan decided to return back to the United State in an effort to help out the national team grow.

Due to the recent diagnosis, it could be several weeks before we see Morgan back on the field practicing again. However, all that matters right now is that her family gets back to full strength as soon as possible.

We’re wishing the Morgan family a speedy recovery.