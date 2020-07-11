Victoria Beckham Reacts To Her Son, Brooklyn, Getting Engaged

David and Victoria’s oldest son, Brooklyn, is engaged to be married.

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is the son of the legendary soccer player and singer/fashion designer. He announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, this weekend.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote on Instagram. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

Sports fans around the world are feeling pretty old by this news. Most of us can remember Brooklyn Beckham as toddler being show at his dad’s games.

Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria, reacted to the news with a statement on Instagram.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

Brooklyn’s fiancee, the American actress, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, as well.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic,” she wrote.

The wedding should be a star-studded affair.