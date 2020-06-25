Video: Christian Pulisic Scores Incredible Premier League Goal

For the second game in a row, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up the scoring for Chelsea FC. And his goal today could have huge implications in the Premier League title race.

In the 36th minute of their game against Manchester City, the City defenders tried to retrieve the ball on a pass back. But a defender mishandled the ball, and Pulisic quickly pounced on it.

Dribbling the ball all the way up the pitch, Pulisic zig-zagged through the Man City defense and took his shot from outside the box. Man City goalkeeper Ederson tried to get a piece on the ball, but couldn’t stop it from bouncing into the far corner for a goal.

The sensational goal gave Chelsea the lead and gave Pulisic his second game in a row with a score. But as mentioned earlier, that goal could have massive implications for the title race.

First, watch Pulisic’s remarkable goal, here:

Christian Pulisic with his second goal in two games 🔥 (via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/z9zySKH4ev — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2020

Going into this game, Manchester City have to win in order to hold off first-place Liverpool from clinching the Premier League title. Even if the Citizens tie the game up in the second half, it won’t be enough to keep the Reds from hoisting the trophy.

Liverpool have not won the Premier League title since the league was formed in 1992. They’re on a 30-year top-flight title drought but are currently enjoying one of the best seasons in English soccer history.

It would be an especially poetic way for Liverpool to win the title. Manager Jurgen Klopp was the one who gave Pulisic his pro debut at Borussia Dortmund.

If Chelsea’s 1-0 lead holds, Christian Pulisic will never have to pay for his meals in the city of Liverpool ever again.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City is currently being played on NBC Sports.