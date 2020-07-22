Video: Christian Pulisic With A Goal And Insane Assist vs. Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard may have made a mistake in starting Christian Pulisic on the bench today, and the American quickly showed off why.

Down 4-1 in the second half against Liverpool, Lampard replaced his entire front attackers, swapping in Christian Pulisic along with strikers Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It didn’t take long for Pulisic to make his presence felt as a super-sub.

Two minutes after subbing on, Pulisic took a pass on the left side of the field, charging past Liverpool’s vaunted defense. He nearly knocked Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold off his feet en route to the box.

He bounced around Liverpool center-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to put himself in the perfect position. But rather than take the shot one-on-one with Liverpool’s goalkeeper, he made an easy pass to Abraham for the goal.

Just look at this gorgeous Pulisic assist pic.twitter.com/l94m9QKY3r — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 22, 2020

The beautiful assist to Abraham reduced Chelsea’s deficit to 4-2.

But Pulisic wasn’t done.

In the 73rd minute, Hudson-Odoi found Pulisic in the box. The American No. 10 juggled the ball on his head, lining up for a strike before perfectly placing it in the top right corner for a goal.

It was Pulisic’s ninth Premier League goal of the season and his tenth across all competitions.

Even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who previously coached Pulisic, couldn’t help but look on with pride at his former pupil.

Christian Pulisic has been one of Chelsea’s top performers since the Premier League returned from its suspension.

Maybe Frank Lampard should consider starting the American stud in Sunday’s crucial match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Just a suggestion.