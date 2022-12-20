Video: Lionel Messi Avoids Terrifying Disaster At Parade

AL DAAYEN - (lr) Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. AP | Dutch Height | MAURICE OF STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

Lionel Messi made heady plays throughout Argentina's World Cup run. While celebrating their victory Tuesday, he and a few teammates showed quick reflexes to avoid a close call.

Messi sat atop Argentina's team bus alongside Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi. The parade nearly went haywire when they had to evade cable wires.

While everyone luckily avoided the cables, Paredes lost his cap.

A raucous Buenos Aires crowd welcomed home Argentina's squad early Tuesday morning. The parade is sure to be a wild party that fortunately wasn't spoiled by Messi and Co. falling off the bus.

Messi has plenty to celebrate after scoring seven goals in Qatar, including two in a thrilling final against France. He may never leave the World Cup trophy out of his sight.

But they might want to consider getting off the bus' roof while continuing Argentina's long-awaited victory parade.