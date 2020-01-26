The Spun

Video: Neymar Has Touching Tribute For Kobe Bryant During Game

Neymar waves to the crowd during a PSG game.LILLE, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Lille v Paris Saint Germain at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille France (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s impact on the sports world went far beyond the NBA and even basketball as a whole. Athletes in every sport admired the now-deceased icon.

As news of Bryant’s shocking death is sinking in around the globe, Brazilian soccer star Neymar paid tribute all the way from France. Neymar acknowledged Bryant after scoring his second goal for Paris St. German against Lille.

After burying a penalty kick to put PSG up 2-0, Neymar made his way to the touch line and held up the number “24” with his fingers.

Incredible moment. It is truly indicative of how far Bryant’s reach was.

We’ve already seen tributes on social media from MLB standout Mike Trout, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, among others. We will see even more gestures and statements from all over the sports world in the coming days.

Bryant’s legacy is simply timeless.


