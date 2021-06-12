Video Of Denmark, Finland Fans Is Going Viral This Afternoon

The haunting scene at Saturday’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will not soon be forgotten. In the midst of such horrific circumstances, the fans in attendance couldn’t help but unite to send their thoughts to Christian Eriksen and his family.

After Eriksen was stretchered off the field following his sudden collapse, most of the fans in attendance remained at the stadium. Fans of both clubs were seen discussing the horrific event which transpired Saturday afternoon.

Even after both clubs left the field and the match was suspended, fans remained in the stands. Eventually, they came together to honor Eriksen as he was being transported to the hospital.

The Finland fans chanted “Christian!” while the Denmark fans followed with “Eriksen!” It was a touching tribute from the fans. Take a look.

Few sporting events culture such solidarity. We also send our thoughts and prayers to Christian Eriksen and his family during this unfortunate time.

Fortunately, the latest update is optimistic. UEFA announced Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” the statement reads.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.”

We will continue to provide updates on Christian Eriksen as they become available.

