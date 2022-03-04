Video Of Matthew McConaughey At MLS Game Is Going Viral

In 2019, Matthew McConaughey became a minority owner of Austin FC. With the 2022 MLS season officially underway, it’s clear that he’s ready to cheer on his squad.

On Friday, ESPN posted a video of McConaughey hyping up the Austin FC fans with the famous chant from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Though he didn’t have a lot of screen time in the film, McConaughey’s presence was felt throughout the movie. And as a result, fans have been using his chant from the film for the past few years.

As for McConaughey, it’s evident he has no issue playing to the crowd.

Here’s the video of McConaughey going viral this Friday:

Matthew McConaughey hyping up the Austin FC fans with the Wolf of Wall Street chant 🐺💚 (via devonpbailey/IG) pic.twitter.com/Wp2xyTpiAw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 4, 2022

The reactions to this video are mostly positive. After all, sports fans love how passionate McConaughey gets.

“I love this man,” one fan tweeted.

“Now this is culture and class,” another fan wrote.

Austin FC’s next home game is this Sunday against Inter Miami. Hopefully, we’ll see McConaughey in attendance.