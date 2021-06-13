Video: Ridiculous Goal Scored In Ukraine vs. Netherlands

Fans watching the Euro 2020 meeting between Netherlands and Ukraine were treated to the match of the tournament thus far on Sunday. The madness all began with an absurd strike in the 75th minute.

Trailing 2-0 with time winding down, Andriy Yarmolenko received the ball out wide on the right side. After a quick exchange with Roman Yaremchuk, the Ukranian midfielder got the ball back and took two touches before unleashing a left-footed rocket on goal.

The shot was an absolute work of art. The ball looped in from outside of the left post before slipping past Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, into the upper corner and through to the back of the net. Ukraine celebrated appropriately and moved within one of Netherlands with the strike.

Take a look at the sensational goal:

Yarmalenko with a sensational goal to pull one back for Ukraine… Beautiful.

The shot from Yarmalenko kickstarted Ukraine’s comeback, as the group was able to score again just a few minutes later. A brilliantly delivered cross off of a free kick led to a header into the back of the net to level the game, 2-2.

However, Netherlands got the last laugh. After a careless giveaway by Ukraine in the back, Dutch winger Denzel Dumfries was the recipient of a well-placed cross, which he headed in to put his team back up by one in the 85th minute.

Ukraine pushed for the remaining 10 minutes of the game but couldn’t break through to equalize for a second time. Netherlands walked away from the match with three points and an early advantage in Group C.

Although Ukraine lost Sunday’s match in heartbreaking fashion, the soccer world won’t forget Yarmolenko’s goal anytime soon. The team will try to bounce back in a few days against North Macedonia.