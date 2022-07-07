Video Shows Megan Rapinoe Receiving Presidential Medal Of Freedom

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe's trophy case is overflowing at this point.

Rapinoe got an invite to the White House this afternoon to meet with President Joe Biden and others.

The U.S. women's soccer star is the latest to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Video shows the special ceremony.

Biden had nothing but praise for Rapinoe during his speech.

“Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for (an) essential American truth that everyone — everyone — is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said in his speech, via the Seattle Times. "... Megan, like Simone (Biles), I hope there is room for this medal between all the other awards you and Sue (Bird) have received during your remarkable careers. ... Megan did something really consequential, she helped lead the change for perhaps the most important victory for anyone on her soccer team, or any soccer team: equal pay for women."

Quite an honor for one of the best players in women's soccer history.