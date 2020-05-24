Video Shows What Pumped-In Fan Noise At Games Sounds Like

When professional sports resume in America, they will do so without fans. We’re already seeing this new practice in place around the world.

In Germany, the Bundesliga picked back up earlier this month. There are no crowds in the stands, but there is fan noise on the broadcast.

Today, the Bundesliga debuted piped-in crowd noise as part of its game coverage. This is something we’ve heard discussed as an option for American leagues and their broadcast partners.

Below is a clip of the artificial crowd noise from one of today’s games. Overall, it doesn’t sound too bad.

When Joe Buck said that NFL would pipe in sound, fans reacted negatively. Here’s a Bundesliga today with piped in sound. Feel differently? pic.twitter.com/eL0ksXbQ4V — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 24, 2020

Of course, it is still weird seeing nobody in the stands when the camera pans out and there are wide shots of the field. At the very least, it will take a while to get used to that when sports resume in America. To be honest, people may never get used to seeing non-existent crowds.

However, the addition of ambient sound, even if its manufactured, is actually welcome. As long as the audio is realistic–and the track accompanying the Bundesliga games seems pretty legit–fans in America should be able to tolerate it until actual people are allowed to attend games again.

Of course, that’s just our opinion. You may disagree, and Rovell is correct when he says many people reacted negatively when Joe Buck hinted at this becoming reality here.