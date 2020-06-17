Video: Terrifying Collision Between 2 Players In Premier League

The Premier League is back after a multi-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the first day of the league’s return also brought with it a terrifying collision.

In the 81st minute of Manchester City versus Arsenal, Man City defender Eric Garcia and goalkeeper Ederson tried tracking an airborne ball at the same time. But when Ederson tried to punch the ball out of the air, he collided head on with Garcia, seemingly knocking him out.

Garcia required lengthy treatment from the staff, who needed to make sure he didn’t suffer a serious injury. Many fans on Twitter were concerned that the hit could have injured his neck.

Minutes later, Man City announced that Garcia was being pulled from the game. He was stretchered off and barely moved while they were taking him off.

I’m sorry but Ederson has to be more careful than that, especially with his own players. He could’ve killed poor Eric Garcia. Call your man off or jump around him. pic.twitter.com/U3y1OHBgaQ — Sean Kent (@seankent) June 17, 2020

That's the end of Eric's night. We'll update you as soon as we can on his condition 🙏 🔵 2-0 🔴 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 17, 2020

Garcia is only 19 years old and making just his 15th appearance as a professional soccer player. His Premier League debut came this past September as a substitute during an 8-0 win over Watford. Today’s match was only his third Premier League start.

Manchester City went on to win the game, 3-0. The win puts off Liverpool’s coronation as the Premier League champion by at least one more fixture.

Get well soon, Eric!