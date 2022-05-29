Video: Terrifying Scene At French Soccer Game On Sunday

(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

French soccer club Saint-Etienne lost in penalties to Auxerre in the relegation playoffs on Sunday.

As a result, the team was demoted to Ligue 2, the second division of French soccer. Next year will be the first time they won't compete in the top flight since 2004.

Needless to say, Saint-Etienne fans did not take today's result well. Moments after the final penalty was taken, supporters stormed the field at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, some of them carrying flares.

In the shocking video below, you can see fans throw the flares at Saint-Etienne players as they try to escape into the tunnel.

The conflict eventually had to be resolved by French police, who used tear gas to subdue unruly fans.

Making matters worse for Saint-Etienne, not only are they facing relegation, but the 10-time French champions are also dealing with financial difficulties as an organization.

All of this overshadowed what was a joyous day for Auxerre, who are now back in Ligue 1 after a decade in the second division.