Video: U.S. Score Their First Goal Of The World Cup

The United States men's national team is officially on the board on Monday afternoon.

USA took a 1-0 lead against Wales on Monday afternoon, with Christian Pulisic finding Tim Weah on a run up the field late in the first half.

The Americans were on the attack for most of the first half, controlling the ball in Wales' end, before finally breaking through with a huge goal.

Here's the first goal of the tournament for the Americans on Monday afternoon.

There's still more than a half of soccer to be played on Monday afternoon, but that's a great start for the United States men's national team.

The USA vs. Wales game is currently airing on FOX.