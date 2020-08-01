On Saturday, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea took the field for a match against Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

Within the first five minutes of the game, Pulisic added yet another highlight to an incredible year. After an amazing run through the defense, he netted the first goal of the game.

Arsenal bounced back with a goal later in the first half and the two teams ended the half knotted at one goal apiece. In the early moments of the second half, Pulisic had another great opportunity to score.

He raced through the defense once again and rifled a shot just outside the net. Unfortunately, on the shot attempt it looked like Pulisic pulled his hamstring.

The U.S. soccer star immediately dropped to the ground and held the back of his leg. He needed to be helped off the field by two of his teammates.

It didn’t look good.

Pulisic kept on running even after pulling the hamstring ! RESPECT ,#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/cof1U34LJY — GOAT FC ❼ (@ReallyaGoat) August 1, 2020

It looks as though Pulisic pulled the hamstring during the run, but attempted to finish the opportunity anyway.

The United States Men’s National Team star has been as hot as any player in the world over the past few weeks. Pulisic netted nine goals during the 2019-20 Premier League season so far.

Unfortunately it looks like he could be missing a few games with the injury. Hopefully it wasn’t as bad as it looked on video.