Video: White House’s “FIFA” Pronunciation Goes Viral

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had a funny exchange with an Associated Press reporter on Tuesday.

Psaki was getting asked a question about how the IOC and FIFA have placed sanctions on Russia when the reporter mispronounced FIFA.

The reporter admitted that he didn’t know how to pronounce it and first said “Fy-fah” before Psaki started to respond. Psaki was about to answer his question before she corrected him with the help of some other reporters.

They all figured out that it’s “Fee-fah” and then Psaki went on to answer the question.

Reporters Laugh as Jen Psaki and AP Correspondent Work Out How to Pronounce FIFA During Live Press Briefing pic.twitter.com/n5vKh1IURX — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) March 1, 2022

On Monday, FIFA banned Russia from World Cup qualifying which means that the country will not participate in this year’s World Cup no matter what happens.

The IOC has also asked sports organizations to have Russian athletes excluded from all international competitions due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite all of this happening, it’s great that there was a light-hearted moment during a very serious press conference.