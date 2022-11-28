Watch: Protester Runs Onto Field During World Cup Game

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/Getty Images

Monday's World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay momentarily paused when a protester invaded the field.

An attendee shared a video of a protester running onto the Lusail Iconic Stadium pitch waving a rainbow flag.

Fans cheered the protester and booed after personnel tackled and apprehended him.

The World Cup has faced amplified scrutiny in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.

Players from England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands planned to wear a "OneLove" armband during the World Cup, but FIFA officials said captains would receive a yellow card if their club participated.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision, which we believe is unprecedented. We wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the 'OneLove' armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response," a joint statement from the countries said, via ESPN. "Our players and coaches are disappointed -- they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways."

FIFA also ordered Belgium to remove the word "love" from their uniform collar.

Wales displayed rainbow flags at their training facility. German players covered their mouths in protest of FIFA's armband decision, declaring that "human rights are non-negotiable."