Watch: Spain Allowed An Embarrassing Own Goal Today

Spain are one of the favorites in Euro 2020 due in large part to a superb defense that rarely gives up a goal. But a major gaffe from one of their players could put their title dreams in jeopardy.

In the 20th minute of today’s Round of 16 game against Croatia, Spain midfielder Pedri passed the ball backwards to goalkeeper Unai Simon. But Pedri put just a little too much power on the ball.

The ball bounced off Simon’s foot and into the back of the Spain net for an own goal. As a result, Croatia were gifted an early 1-0 lead.

Fortunately, Spain were able to fix the mistake on their own. A goal from forward Pablo Sarabia equalized the game at 1-1 before the half.

Own goals are currently leading the entire Euro 2020 tournament in scoring. There have been nine own goals in the tournament. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second with five.

That’s as many own goals as the previous 15 editions of the Euro tournament combined:

Euro 1960-2016: 9 own goals

Euro 2020: 9 own goals — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 28, 2021

If there’s any solace for Spain, it’s that their team has not given up multiple goals in a game since 2018. The bad news is, the last team that DID score multiple goals on them in a game was Croatia.

They were favored heading into today’s game against the 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-ups, and they’ve been among the favorites to win the entire tournament. Suffice it to say, they’ll need to avoid any more mistakes if they hope to beat Croatia and advance to the quarterfinals.

But if they lose, Spain may never live that own goal down.

The game is being played on ESPN.