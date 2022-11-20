Look: There's Already Controversy In First World Cup Game

Well, that didn't take long.

A couple of minutes into the first game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, we have controversy. Ecuador scored the first goal of the tournament, but it was called off due to an offside penalty.

But was Ecuador really offside?

You be the judge:

Sports fans aren't surprised by the controversial call, which went in Qatar's favor.

"THIS WAS GIVEN OFFSIDE. QATAR IS ROBBING THE WORLD CUP. IT WAS ALL TRUE," one fan wrote.

"Apparently this is offside. Most corrupt World Cup in history. 5 mins in," another fan added.

The 2022 Men's World Cup is airing on FOX.