Zach Ertz Reacts To His Wife, Julie Ertz, Kneeling For National Anthem

Chicago Red Stars teammates Casey Short and Julie Ertz shared an emotional moment before Saturday’s National Women’s Soccer League match.

Short and Ertz embraced as they kneeled for the national anthem before Saturday’s game. Players from both the Red Stars and the Washington Spirit took knees as the Star Spangled Banner played ahead of the match.

Krista Ruch of CBS 12 shared the emotional video of Short and Ertz kneeling together for the national anthem.

“A powerful, emotional moment between Red Stars teammates Julie Ertz and Casey Short during National Anthem to open their #NWSLChallengeCup,” she tweeted.

A powerful, emotional moment between Red Stars teammates Julie Ertz and Casey Short during National Anthem to open their #NWSLChallengeCup @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KqjHGossDL — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) June 28, 2020

Julie’s husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, stood behind his wife on Twitter.

Several National Women’s Soccer League players knelt for the anthem on Saturday.

All 22 starters from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns, as well as the reserves from both teams, took a knee while the Star Spangled Banner played on Saturday.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic racism against Black people and people of color in America,” the NSWL players said in a statement. “We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone.”