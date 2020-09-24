Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Tweet About Testing Positive Is Going Viral

When reports emerged that Swedish soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic contracted COVID-19, most figured the boisterous A.C. Milan striker would have a pretty fantastic response.

There are few more outspoken athletes than Zlatan. He made that very clear during his two season run in the MLS, starring for the LA Galaxy from 2018-19. He scored 52 goals in 56 minutes for the club.

Zlatan made the move back to Serie A and A.C. Milan this year. He previously played for the club from 2010-12, initially on loan from Barcelona. Since his debut for Malmö FF in 1999, he’s been one of the most dangerous scorers in soccer.

This morning, he confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis, in perfect Zlatan fashion. “Covid had the courage to challenge me,” he tweeted. “Bad idea.”

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

This is pretty close to what people expected from him after the news broke. Zlatan has an almost cartoonish level of swagger. There was no way he was going to shy away after this diagnosis.

Correction Covid -19 has tested positive for Zlatan – 11 https://t.co/fhHjd82M6d — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 24, 2020

News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 24, 2020

Zlatan’s immune system when it sees COVID pic.twitter.com/uIICmx2Tjt — FUT Stephen A (@FutStephenA) September 24, 2020

The 38-year old says he has no symptoms, which is obviously a good sign. Hopefully that continues. All joking aside, the virus is a serious matter, and while he will probably be fine, young, healthy people do have tough battles with it.

Here’s to hoping that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a full recovery and returns to the pitch soon.