2 Networks Are Reportedly Interested In ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Over the past two weeks, Maria Taylor‘s future at ESPN has been called into question due to several circumstances.

Her contract with ESPN is coming to an end, but after the latest news she might choose to move on. Audio of fellow ESPN host Rachel Nichols questioning the network’s decision to choose Taylor over her for NBA Countdown made headlines.

ESPN reportedly made a new offer to Taylor, trying to lock her up despite the recent controversy. According to New York Post insider Andrew Marchand, ESPN offered Taylor $3 million.

However, if she chooses to sign elsewhere, there are two other networks interested. Here’s more from Marchand:

Sources said Taylor has interest from both NBC and Amazon, while CBS, Fox and TNT are not involved. Taylor’s current contract expires in less than two weeks, on July 20, which is the date of a potential Game 6 of the NBA Finals. If a new agreement isn’t reached, it is unclear right now what ESPN and Taylor would do if the Suns-Bucks series extends.

Earlier this month, Marchand reported that Taylor is looking for “Stephen A. Smith” type money. The Worldwide Leader reportedly pays Smith “near $8 million” per year.

While $3 million isn’t close to that, it would be a massive pay increase for Taylor who currently earns $1 million – according to Marchand’s report.

Will Taylor stay with ESPN or take her talents elsewhere?