ESPN has never been afraid to shuffle its deck and figure out where to place its plethora of hosts. However, the Worldwide Leader In Sports is reportedly having some issues finding a landing spot for two of its veterans.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is still trying to figure out what to do with Wendi Nix and Trey Wingo. Both their contracts are up this year.

Wingo has been an instrumental part of ESPN Radio ever since he took over for Mike Greenberg. It’s unclear where he’ll end up though at the moment because the company is considering a few changes to Golic and Wingo.

Nix’s situation is a little bit different, but not nearly as complicated as Wingo’s. She has been a host of NFL Live for the past few years, yet the current plan at ESPN is to have Laura Rutledge replace her for this season.

NEW COLUMN: ESPN moves leave Trey Wingo and Wendi Nix in limbo.https://t.co/MQYRosju0U — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2020

This year’s football coverage for ESPN will look entirely different. Not only are changes coming to NFL Live, the broadcast booth for Monday Night Football will not be the same anymore – Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore have new roles instead.

Marchand is reporting that ESPN wants to bring back Nix. The issue here is that companies aren’t exactly racing to make a deal in the middle of a pandemic.

Nix and Wingo would be hot commodities if they end up reaching the open market. They have plenty of experience and can host shows in a prime-time spot.