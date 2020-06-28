A Major Shakeup Could Reportedly Be Coming To ESPN Radio

A major shakeup could reportedly be coming for ESPN Radio, according to the latest from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand reported earlier this week that ESPN had agreed to a deal with Keyshawn Johnson. The former NFL wide receiver will be hosting a national morning show for ESPN Radio.

Johnson’s co-host has reportedly yet to be determined, though his hiring could leave Mike Golic without a permanent chair in the morning.

“Both (Trey) Wingo and Golic have contracts that end at the conclusion of this year, according to sources. The third member of the Golic and Wingo morning team is Mike Golic Jr,” Marchand reports.

FULL COLUMN: Keyshawn in on ESPN Radio mornings, Mike Golic & Trey Wingo in limbo, The Post has learned.https://t.co/GhdliJQpBX — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 25, 2020

ESPN Radio is also reportedly considering adding Mike Greenberg back to its daily lineup. Marchand reports that Greenberg could be getting his own afternoon show. Greenberg hosts Get Up! for ESPN every morning.

Dan Le Batard, meanwhile, could reportedly have somewhat of a lineup shakeup, too.

From the report:

Network executives have discussed slicing an hour off of the Dan Le Batard program that currently runs from 10-1 p.m., according to sources, and having Greenberg work 12-2 p.m., but Le Batard, who has two years remaining on his deal, may still hold onto his full three hours with Greenberg moving into a 1-3 p.m. It is undetermined.

ESPN does have some hours to fill, as Will Cain has officially left the network. The host has taken a job with Fox News/Fox Nation.

You can view Marchand’s full report here.