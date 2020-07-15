ABC Has Revealed Its Replacement For Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews revealed on Tuesday afternoon that she was not returning as the longtime host of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

The longtime reporter and host took to Twitter after the news broke.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges,” Andrews wrote. “I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Andrews’ co-host, Tom Bergeron, is also out. The show has apparently decided to go in a completely different direction.

Andrews and Bergeron’s replacement was not named on Tuesday, but it has since been revealed by ABC.

Tyra Banks is in as the new host of the popular primetime show. The show’s new host appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to discuss her new role.

“It’s nice to be first so you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”@tyrabanks says she’s excited to be the new host of @dancingABC! Banks will be the show's first solo host and the show's first African-American female host. https://t.co/ZGK6MpSV6Z pic.twitter.com/O7fz8BeAAs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 15, 2020

“I am excited about hosting and executive producing,” she said on Wednesday morning. “Getting in there, live TV. You never know what happens on live TV.”

Banks will be the show’s first solo host, as well as the program’s first Black female host.

“I like breaking those doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first, right?” Banks added. “So that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you. So, I’m excited, yeah.”

The 29th season of the show is set to debut this fall.