Adam Schefter Apologizes For His Tweet About NFL Draft

Like many of us, Adam Schefter was very excited tonight. Unfortunately, some weren’t thrilled with a tweet he sent as the NFL Draft started.

Virtually all sports have been shut down due to the ongoing public health crisis. In the era of social distancing, it is pretty much impossible to safely have sporting events, especially with fans in the stands. The NFL pushed forward with tonight’s virtual draft, which provides a nice respite from the sportsless world.

Echoing how many feel, Schefter tweeted his relief ahead of the event. “For the first time in what feels like forever, a real live sporting event,” ESPN’s top NFL insider wrote. He isn’t alone in the sentiment, even if it isn’t really true.

Just last Friday, the WNBA held its draft. The virtual event was also a monumental one for that league, headlined by Oregon mega-star Sabrina Ionescu being selected by the New York Liberty. Having the biggest women’s basketball star in years go to a city like New York is a massive win for the league.

For the first time in what feels like forever, a real live sporting event. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

As you can imagine, some fans were not thrilled that Schefter forgot about the WNBA Draft. The event was hosted on ESPN, to rub some salt in the wound there.

My apooigies to anyone who was offended. Was caught up in the moment of the NFL Draft and forgot about the WNBA Draft from last Friday night. Sorry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

This is an incredibly busy week for Adam Schefter, and obviously his mind was on the Draft. It isn’t a huge surprise that the WNBA slipped his mind, but it doesn’t seem like there is any real chance that he had any malicious intent by it.

