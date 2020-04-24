The Spun

Adam Schefter Apologizes For His Tweet About NFL Draft

Adam Schefter on the phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Sports Writer Adam Schefter attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Like many of us, Adam Schefter was very excited tonight. Unfortunately, some weren’t thrilled with a tweet he sent as the NFL Draft started.

Virtually all sports have been shut down due to the ongoing public health crisis. In the era of social distancing, it is pretty much impossible to safely have sporting events, especially with fans in the stands. The NFL pushed forward with tonight’s virtual draft, which provides a nice respite from the sportsless world.

Echoing how many feel, Schefter tweeted his relief ahead of the event. “For the first time in what feels like forever, a real live sporting event,” ESPN’s top NFL insider wrote. He isn’t alone in the sentiment, even if it isn’t really true.

Just last Friday, the WNBA held its draft. The virtual event was also a monumental one for that league, headlined by Oregon mega-star Sabrina Ionescu being selected by the New York Liberty. Having the biggest women’s basketball star in years go to a city like New York is a massive win for the league.

As you can imagine, some fans were not thrilled that Schefter forgot about the WNBA Draft. The event was hosted on ESPN, to rub some salt in the wound there.

This is an incredibly busy week for Adam Schefter, and obviously his mind was on the Draft. It isn’t a huge surprise that the WNBA slipped his mind, but it doesn’t seem like there is any real chance that he had any malicious intent by it.

