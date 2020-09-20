The Spun

Adam Schefter Getting Criticized For How He Teased COVID News

Adam Schefter on the phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Sports Writer Adam Schefter attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is one of the most trusted people in sports media, and especially in NFL circles. But he’s getting a lot of heat today for how he teased a piece of COVID news.

On Sunday morning, Schefter teased a segment on Sunday NFL Countdown that would address the NFL’s “first notable in-season case of COVID.” It turned out to be addressing NFL official Al Riveron rather than a coach or a player.

“NFL’s first notable in-season case of COVID… coming up on Sunday NFL Countdown,” Schefter wrote. But NFL fans were very upset to see Schefter using something so serious just to plug a show segment.

A number of NFL fans quickly rushed to his comments section, expressing their disappointment in his shameless plug. Many of them called him out for such a tacky move in the face of something so serious.

“Oh so this is like a ratings ploy loop,” one fan replied.

“U should be ashamed that ur using this to draw viewers,” wrote another.

“Don’t clickbait someone’s health,” said a Browns fan. “Bad look.”

The move was especially unconvincing given that Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported just minutes earlier that there were no positive cases of COVID-19 ahead of Week.

It’s Adam Schefter’s prerogative to plug ESPN however he wants. But there are far better ways than how he did it today.

This is a solid L for one of the most respected names in NFL media.


