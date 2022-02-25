Adam Schefter Has Reportedly Met With 1 Sportsbook As ESPN Contract Expires

We’re on the verge of massive shakeup in the NFL broadcast landscape. But one of the NFL’s top insiders appears to be eyeing a move to another outlet.

According to Sports Business Journal, the gambling outlet PointsBet is considering adding ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter to their ranks. Schefter’s contract with ESPN expires this coming summer.

PointsBet is an NBA affiliate and while it isn’t the largest sportsbook in the world, it has partnership with some of NBC’s football programing. It has exclusive integration with NBC’s Football Night in America coverage.

Schefter already has a pretty massive mainstream audience. Any outlet that gives him more TV airtime is likely to be appealing.

Adam Schefter made his first major foray into NFL media with the NFL Network from 2004 to 2008. During that time he did some work with NBC and even had a cameo on the movie The Longest Yard before going to ESPN in 2009.

Since then, he has won numerous accolades for his NFL coverage and has been a regular guest on many radio stations. He even has his own podcast now.

Schefter ranks among the top insiders in the NFL. While he has received criticism for some of his coverage at times, he’s usually one of the first two or three people to get a major scoop.

Will Adam Schefter stay at ESPN, or will he take his talents to another outlet like PointsBet?