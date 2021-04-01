Look: Adam Schefter Is Trolling ESPN’s Mina Kimes

It appears ESPN insider Adam Schefter has joined in on the April Fools’ Day festivities.

This afternoon, Schefter tweeted “Oh boy, @minakimes is not going to be happy today.” Since he’s the top NFL insider in the business, fans are now wondering if Schefter is hinting at a potential trade involving the Seattle Seahawks.

Kimes has made it known that she’s a Seahawks fan throughout her time on ESPN, whether she’s on NFL Live or Get Up.

Much to the chagrin of Kimes, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade talks multiple times this offseason. Talks never really materialized this offseason, but Schefter’s tweet may have made Kimes’ heart skip a beat.

Oh boy, @minakimes is not going to be happy today…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2021

Schefter’s tweet led to a hilarious response from Kimes, who wrote back “ADAM PLEASE CALL ME.”

ADAM PLEASE CALL ME — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 1, 2021

Schefter isn’t the only prominent figure having fun on April Fools’ Day. Earlier today, Tom Brady announced that he was going to transition over to baseball.

“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history,” Brady tweeted.

All these fake announcements might drive sports fans crazy over the next few hours, but at least this only happens once a year.