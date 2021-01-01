Adam Schefter’s Tweet About 2020 Went Viral On New Year’s Eve

There were plenty of great tweets that were posted on New Year’s Eve, but none were better than ESPN insider Adam Schefter’s at midnight.

As soon as 2020 officially came to an end, Schefter tweeted “2020 has been fired, per sources.” That tweet already has over 190,000 likes and 36,000 retweets.

It’s only fitting that Schefter starts the new year off with a tweet that ends with “per sources.” After all, he’s dropped plenty of bombshell reports over the past 12 months.

Considering how rough 2020 was for the sports world, we’re all hopeful that we’ll see better days in 2021.

2020 has been fired, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2021

Hopefully the days of professional sports leagues postponing their games are over. There are still COVID-19 issues to address in the United States, but the MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL have found ways to play safely during the pandemic.

We’re also hopeful that we’ll see fans back in the stands at full capacity at some point in 2021. Sporting events just aren’t the same without thousands of passionate fans at the stadium cheering for hours.

The good news is that 2021 will start off with a bang. The College Football Playoff starts this afternoon with Alabama taking on Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. That game will be followed by a rematch between Clemson and Ohio State.

Luckily for sports fans, the fun doesn’t stop there. The NFL Playoffs start next weekend, so there will be plenty of great sports moments ahead.