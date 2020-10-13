Adam Schefter’s Tweet About NFL Trade Deadline Is Going Viral

ESPN insider Adam Schefter usually goes viral for dropping a bombshell report. Today, he’s in the headlines for a weirdly-worded tweet.
Schefter wanted to give fans a heads-up about the upcoming NFL trade deadline, which will take place on Nov. 3 this season. However, he received a ton of heat on social media for his tweet.
“Three weeks from today is a hugely significant day, with potential ramifications for years to come,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “The NFL trade deadline.”
The NFL trade deadline isn’t the only important event on Nov. 3 this year. As you know, the presidential election will also take place on that Tuesday.
A plethora of fans are letting Schefter know on Twitter that he shouldn’t have joked around about the deadline being a significant day with “potential ramifications for years to come.” After all, an election is far more important than a trade deadline.
Some people chose to accept Schefter’s tweet and respond with trade suggestions, like ESPN’s Mike Clay, who replied “I vote for an Andy Isabella trade.”