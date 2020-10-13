Adam Schefter’s Tweet About NFL Trade Deadline Is Going Viral

ESPN insider Adam Schefter usually goes viral for dropping a bombshell report. Today, he’s in the headlines for a weirdly-worded tweet.

Schefter wanted to give fans a heads-up about the upcoming NFL trade deadline, which will take place on Nov. 3 this season. However, he received a ton of heat on social media for his tweet.

“Three weeks from today is a hugely significant day, with potential ramifications for years to come,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “The NFL trade deadline.”

The NFL trade deadline isn’t the only important event on Nov. 3 this year. As you know, the presidential election will also take place on that Tuesday.

A plethora of fans are letting Schefter know on Twitter that he shouldn’t have joked around about the deadline being a significant day with “potential ramifications for years to come.” After all, an election is far more important than a trade deadline.

Three weeks from today is a hugely significant day, with potential ramifications for years to come. The NFL trade deadline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2020

Some people chose to accept Schefter’s tweet and respond with trade suggestions, like ESPN’s Mike Clay, who replied “I vote for an Andy Isabella trade.”

Usually, the NFL trade deadline doesn’t result in a ton of deals. This has been a weird year for sports though, so perhaps we’ll actually see some players on the move in the coming weeks.