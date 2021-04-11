Former ESPN host Adnan Virk has reportedly landed a new media gig.

Virk, a longtime host at ESPN, was let go by the company for allegedly leaking company information to the media. The former ESPN host was widely respected by fans and colleagues, but feels like he was made an example of.

“I know that I made a mistake,” Virk told The Washington Post. “I would have thought that everything I’d done for the company would count for something. Whatever happens in life you say: ‘What’s the action? What’s the result of the action? Who’s the person? And how important are they to the company?’ Ultimately, I’m hurt that I was that replaceable for doing something I thought was relatively benign.

“I feel like they wanted to make an example of me.”

Virk has since gotten back into the media world and he’s reportedly landed a new job.

Adnan Virk will be replacing Tom Phillips on #WWE RAW, Wrestling Inc. has learned. Details at: https://t.co/YRDIFFO3Kj — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 10, 2021

From the report:

Adnan Virk will be taking over play-by-play commentary on WWE RAW starting this Monday, Wrestling Inc. has learned. Virk will be replacing Tom Phillips, who had been handling play-by-play duties on the show since last year.

That’s not the only new gig Virk has landed, either. The former ESPN host will reportedly be joining Dan Le Batard’s media company, as well.