Adrian Wojnarowski Addresses Email Incident, ESPN Suspension

Adrian Wojnarowski recently returned from a two-week suspension without pay, just days ahead of the NBA Restart in Orlando. Woj got into hot water after replying to an email from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who was trolling the basketball insider for political points, with “f–k you.”

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Woj said in a statement, after the email was publicized by Hawley’s office. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

“I regretted sending that email,” Wojnarowski told told the New York Post, this week after what the paper said was a long pause during the interview. “I have not made a habit of doing that, but I sent that one and I regret it.”

“I understood the decision they made,” Wojnarowski admitted. “I accept it. I left them no choice. You can’t do what I did and not expect there to be consequences.”

I spoke to Woj.https://t.co/2wASTV0Nh6 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 24, 2020

Wojnarowski may be the most well-known insider in all of sports, breaking more significant NBA news than anyone. He’s basically the gold standard of his specific role. What he isn’t generally, is a bomb thrower… at least outside of the #WojBombs that fans celebrate when he breaks a big piece of hoops news. He admitted to stepping outside of his comfort zone with the email to Hawley.

“I’m far more comfortable reporting the news, trying to break the news than being the news,” Wojnarowski said. “I take pride in always letting the story be the news and letting the league be the news. My action caused me to be the news and I regret that.” […] “I took away focus from the company,” Wojnarowski said. “In that way, I think I let people down. It is a difficult enough time that we are living in, that the company is operating in, that everybody is having to deal with. I made it harder for everybody. That was difficult to come to grips with.”

ESPN executive vice president of content Connor Shell told the New York Post that ESPN and Adrian Wojnarowski are “in a good place” after his return from the suspension, and it doesn’t sound like there will be any more fallout as far as the network is concerned.

Woj definitely erred in sending the email, though it was the type of publicity and emotional response Hawley was clearly looking for in the probing message, questioning the insider’s reporting on the league’s relationship with China.

After news of the suspension broke, numerous fans, sports media colleagues, and even NBA stars like LeBron James threw support behind him, giving significant traction to the #FreeWoj hashtag on social media.

The suspension is now over, and Woj has returned to breaking news about the league. He will also reportedly be entering the NBA bubble in Orlando soon. The league is set to resume regular season games on July 30.

[New York Post]