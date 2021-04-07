Adult Website Makes Six-Figure Offer To Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce may have been let go by ESPN on Monday, but the former NBA star already has at least one job offer under his belt.

Pierce was fired by the Worldwide Leader for posting inappropriate videos to his Instagram last weekend. The clips featured the analyst drinking and smoking while playing poker with friends and being surrounded by exotic dancers.

Adult entertainment webcam company CamSoda has offered Pierce a job as its first-ever NBA analyst. The offer is up to $250,000 dollars per year, according to a letter sent to Pierce.

The Spun has been provided a copy of that letter, which you can read below.

Dear Paul Pierce, I saw the news that you have parted ways with ESPN after you posted a video to social media of yourself with exotic dancers. Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every week night and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned. Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more. We’d be willing to extend you an offer of up to $250,000.

We can’t say we expect Pierce to take CamSoda up on its offer, though stranger things have happened.

The 10-time All-Star and former NBA champion posted a cryptic message to his Twitter on Monday night, indicating he’s keeping his head up amid the controversy.

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

Pierce had been an analyst with ESPN since 2017.