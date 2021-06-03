Al Michaels Reportedly Being Pursued For Another Job

For the second year in a row, legendary broadcaster Al Michaels is being pursued by another company.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, ESPN tried to pull off a trade with NBC for Michaels. The hope was that he’d become the new face of Monday Night Football, but that didn’t come to fruition.

Now, it appears that one of the top streaming services in the world wants Michaels. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon Prime has circled Michaels as its top choice for its upcoming NFL package.

Amazon Prime will become the exclusive provider of Thursday Night Football starting in 2022. While there’s still plenty of time for the company to land a star broadcaster, Amazon clearly wants Michaels anchoring the broadcast booth.

Marchand is reporting that Fox’s Joe Buck and CBS’ Ian Eagle are also potential targets for Amazon. That’s if Amazon can’t land Michaels though.

NEWS: Amazon is pursuing NBC's Al Michael's as lead play-by-player for its exclusive Thursday night coverage, The Post has learned.https://t.co/I7U1gBnMYp — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 3, 2021

Since NBC already has Mike Tirico waiting in the wings to become the play-by-play for Sunday Night Football, Michaels may decide to pursue this new opportunity with Amazon.

Michaels would get to finish out the 2021 season with Cris Collinsworth before making the move. He’d also receive a large salary if he signs on with Amazon.

After seeing Tony Romo land a huge 10-year, $180 million deal with CBS, it’s not crazy to think that Michaels could match his yearly salary.

Even at 76 years old, Michaels remains a hot commodity in his industry.